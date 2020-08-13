Advertisement

Cake Mama opens in Bangor

By Courtney Cortright
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -There's a new place in Bangor where you can satisfy your sweet tooth!

Look no further than Cake Mama on Hammond Street.

We were there on Thursday for their grand opening.

What a special and fantastic opening day! We sold out of all of our product (sorry to those of you that missed the...

Posted by CakeMama on Thursday, August 13, 2020

From cupcakes, donuts, cinnamon rolls to custom cakes they’ve got you covered.

It’s been a dream 10 years in the making for Owner Libby Kimball.

”It’s been kind of just a hobby that I’ve been doing out of my home. We decided we were going to finally take the plunge, and take all the risks that come with it. To see it finally come together is the best feeling,” Libby Kimball, Owner, Cake Mama, said.

Kimball said her aunt is a big part of why she got into cake decorating.

She also collects sprinkles.

She said it helps give her inspiration with cake designs.

Cake Mama is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information visit Cake Mama on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Northern Light Health helps businesses get back to work

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
For the last several months, Northern Light Health has been working with local businesses with weekly webinars.

News

Multiple agencies respond to Milford for robbery

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says around ten a.m. they got a call from a woman saying she'd been robbed at her house on Water Street.

News

Maine's roadside oddities

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Roadtrip through some of Maine’s roadside oddities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Maine's roadside oddities.

Latest News

News

Maine Maritime Academy changing academic calendar due to coronavirus concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
On Thursday, the Board of Trustees discussed the plan during their annual meeting.

Entertainment

Penobscot Theatre Company prepares to unveil plans for 47th season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
In true dramatic fashion, they're keeping the exact details a secret just a little longer.

News

Penobscot Theatre Company prepares to unveil plans for 47th season

Updated: 3 hours ago
In true dramatic fashion, they're keeping the exact details a secret just a little longer.

News

Partly to Mostly Clear Skies Tonight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Partly to Mostly Clear Skies Tonight. It will be mostly sunny with low humidity tomorrow.

News

Great white shark sighting confirmed off Wells Beach

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
People at Wells Beach were told not to go into the water above their knees after a confirmed great white shark sighting on Thursday.

News

Owners of downtown Bangor business say incident involving employee did not happen

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
The owners of a downtown Bangor business are now saying a disturbing incident involving an employee did not happen.