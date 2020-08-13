Cake Mama opens in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -There's a new place in Bangor where you can satisfy your sweet tooth!

Look no further than Cake Mama on Hammond Street.

We were there on Thursday for their grand opening.

What a special and fantastic opening day! We sold out of all of our product (sorry to those of you that missed the... Posted by CakeMama on Thursday, August 13, 2020

From cupcakes, donuts, cinnamon rolls to custom cakes they’ve got you covered.

It’s been a dream 10 years in the making for Owner Libby Kimball.

”It’s been kind of just a hobby that I’ve been doing out of my home. We decided we were going to finally take the plunge, and take all the risks that come with it. To see it finally come together is the best feeling,” Libby Kimball, Owner, Cake Mama, said.

Kimball said her aunt is a big part of why she got into cake decorating.

She also collects sprinkles.

She said it helps give her inspiration with cake designs.

Cake Mama is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information visit Cake Mama on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.