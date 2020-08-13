Boaters ignore social distancing guidelines, Portland Harbor master expresses concern

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Large gatherings of boaters off the coast of Maine is causing some concern about safety.

Portland Harbor Master Kevin Battle said a group of boaters tied their boats together for a party off of Jewell Island this past weekend.

Battle said that while the group had fewer than 50 people, he said the group was not wearing masks or socially distancing.

"All you need is one person to be sick, then somebody else gets it and then it gets passed on. Then it gets passed on to families, so it just continues and continues," Battle said.

State guidelines now allow large outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people.

Battle also said that boat sales have increased this year with many people looking for ways to enjoy the summer amid the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WMTW. All rights reserved.