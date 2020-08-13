Bangor thrift store seeking volunteers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A Bangor thrift store that supports a local store is looking for more volunteers.

The Attic is located on Cumberland Street.

It provides affordable quality items, with all of the money raised from sales going to help All Saints Catholic School.

The Attic has been serving the Bangor community for over 30 years.

Volunteers from the Catholic parishes help to keep things going, many of them older adults who haven't felt comfortable going out due to the pandemic.

The store is currently open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 til 2.

Saturday is their busiest day and they could use a few extra hands.

If you’re interested in volunteering, call Donna at 944-7200.

