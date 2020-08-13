Anonymous donor gives $70,000 to small businesses and charitable organizations in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Small business owners in Skowhegan were awarded with $70,000 in grant money Thursday.

An anonymous donor gave the grant to 10 businesses and charitable organizations.

The Skowhegan Economic Development Corporation distributed the awards that ranged from $5,000 to $10,000.

The small businesses that received the grants are The Bankery, Ginny’s Natural Corner, The Maine Meal, Crooked Face Creamery, Heather Kerner Occupational Therapy, Cayford Orchards, Empire Grill Restaurant, and Hooskow Radio. The Skowhegan Free Public Library and Skowhegan Federated Church also received grants.

“We are blown away by this anonymous donor. t’s allowing us to stay floating financially during this time of COVID 19,” said The Bankery Co-owner Matthew DuBois. “We love being part of our community and offering our baked goods and services but this is just so heartwarming and wonderful because it allows us to continue the work we’re doing.”

William Finley, Chairman of the SEDC, says the businesses and organizations were chosen because many are family owned and have played a significant role in growing the town of Skowhegan.

