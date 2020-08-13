Advertisement

“Adopt a Kitten” set for two business locations on Thursday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Humane Society is hosting an “Adopt a Kitten” event Thursday.

If you're interested in adopting one of the baby felines, you need to show up early to either PetSmart in Bangor and Aubuchon Hardware in Brewer.

Applications will be considered on a first come- first serve basis, and adoption fees are $200, cash or check only. 

The kittens were rescued by the humane society from a shelter in Georgia. 

“We have started working over the last couple of years with several rescue organizations in southern states,” said Kathryn Ravenscraft, Director of Development at the Bangor Humane Society. “So we thought ‘how can we spread the love’ and maybe help some local businesses as well.”

Six kittens will be up for adoption at both locations starting at 11 am.

For more information, check out the Bangor Humane Society on facebook.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Webinar discusses “Open Streets” for business during pandemic

Updated: moments ago
The discussion focused on the long-term viability of pandemic-based, open streets projects, equity and access concerns, and expanding open streets projects.

News

Some business workers in Bangor trying to spread message of love and positivity

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Chalk hearts line part of Harlow Street and go around the corner onto State Street.

News

Searsport man facing charges after allegedly smuggling drugs into Somerset County Jail

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say an investigation revealed mail came to Servisky in May and June that was made to look like his lawyer sent it.

News

Bangor business owner weighs in on National Vinyl Record Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Celebrating National Vinyl Record Day.

Latest News

News

Mills administration purchasing gas meters for fire departments

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Governor Mills to purchases gas meters for 20 Maine fire departments.

News

Downtown Bangor business talks about community support following disturbing incident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Tea and Tarts owners say community has show tremendous support after disturbing incident.

News

Telehealth for rural families of children with autism viable solution, study says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Lessons learned from the study helped child development services adapt more quickly to the pandemic.

Economy

Maine partners with online learning platform Coursera to provide the unemployed with access to job skills

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
The skills could help applicants better qualify for the 12,000 jobs currently available through Maine JobLink.

News

Waterville Public Schools lay out plans for students who take the bus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Waterville Public Schools have now begun to tackle plans for students who take the bus.

News

Backpack giveaway to be held in Augusta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
The Greater Augusta Back to School Program will be handing out backpacks August 16th.