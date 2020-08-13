“Adopt a Kitten” set for two business locations on Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Humane Society is hosting an “Adopt a Kitten” event Thursday.

If you're interested in adopting one of the baby felines, you need to show up early to either PetSmart in Bangor and Aubuchon Hardware in Brewer.

Applications will be considered on a first come- first serve basis, and adoption fees are $200, cash or check only.

The kittens were rescued by the humane society from a shelter in Georgia.

“We have started working over the last couple of years with several rescue organizations in southern states,” said Kathryn Ravenscraft, Director of Development at the Bangor Humane Society. “So we thought ‘how can we spread the love’ and maybe help some local businesses as well.”

Six kittens will be up for adoption at both locations starting at 11 am.

For more information, check out the Bangor Humane Society on facebook.

