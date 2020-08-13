Advertisement

1,500 Mainers file new unemployment claims, state says

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Department of Labor said about 1,500 Mainers filed new unemployment claims for the week ending August 8.

That’s a drop of about 200 from the week before that.

Labor officials said 1,500 initial claims were filed for state unemployment and 280 claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Overall, 77,000 Mainers filed continued claims.

About 50,200 weekly certifications were filed last week for state unemployment, while approximately 26,800 weekly certifications were filed under PUA.

Weekly certifications must be filed by claimants every week in order to continue to receive unemployment benefits.

The Labor Department said it canceled 4,000 initial claims and 650 weekly certifications that were determined to be fraudulent.

Since March 15, the Maine Department of Labor has paid out $1.35 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits, handled about 179,000 initial state unemployment claims, about 83,200 initial claims for PUA, and more than 2 million weekly certifications.

