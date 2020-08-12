Waterville Public Schools lay out plans for students who take the bus

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Most of the school districts in Maine have solidified their virtual or in-person learning plans for the upcoming school year.

Waterville Public Schools have now begun to tackle plans for students who take the bus.

According to Superintendent Eric Haley, 28 children can safely fit on a school bus.

That’s less half of the typical 70.

“We will have all of our bus drivers trained in what needs to be wiped down, what the cleaner is there to use and what the cautions there are to use that cleaner and how long it needs to set before they can then get their bus back,” Haley said.

Bus drivers will have to take multiple routes each morning to ensure every student who needs transportation can get to school. School-offered breakfast will be provided as a grab-and-go to accommodate any students who are on the second route and running late.

The superintendent says he is willing to pay for bus drivers to get certified and licensed with the expectation that they stay within the Waterville School District.

“We’re gonna have some messes, and we gotta be ready to react to those and clean them up,” Haley said. “I feel good about where we’re at, and I told my administrators yesterday that I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Once bus routes are confirmed, parents will be notified.

The full Waterville Public Schools reopening plan can be found on their website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.