Vermont fall sports update eliminates contact football for fall, indoor volleyball, MPA still working toward fall season

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Vermont announced guidelines for fall sports. Vermont will not be playing contact football this fall. They are considering 7 on 7 touch football instead. Volleyball can’t play indoors and facial coverings are required at all times for all athletes and coaches. New Hampshire and Maine have a plan to return to play traditional fall sports starting in September for now. The Maine Principal’s Association fall committees will be meeting again in the next few weeks to continue discussions. Governor Janet Mills has been transparent the New England governments have been working together during re-opening. The MPA has been working with a number of branches of government as it hopes to hold fall sports. We will update you as information becomes available...

