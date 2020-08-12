Advertisement

State partners with Coursera to offer 5,000 unemployed Mainers free online courses

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -

The Maine Department of Labor announced that it has partnered with Coursera to offer free access to online courses for 5,000 unemployed Mainers.

It is part of Coursera’s workforce recovery initiative.

Unemployed Mainers have until Sept. 30 to register and must complete their courses by the end of the year, labor officials said.

The Labor Department said the courses can help Mainers learn skills required for in-demand jobs in the state.

For example, the state said there are currently 82 information technology jobs posted looking for training in Python, 1,086 jobs asking for strong writing skills and 3,354 jobs expecting that applicants are skilled with Excel.

The state said unemployed Mainers interested in signing up to take classes through Coursera should make sure that they are registered on the Maine JobLink and that their account is active and contact information up-to-date.

Individuals with an active account in MJL will receive an invitation from their local CareerCenter to join the Coursera platform.

All unemployed Mainers required to actively search for work must create an account on Maine JobLink, the state said.

JobLink is a free job search tool, where people can upload their resumes and employers can post their job openings.

People can also contact their CareerCenter for more information on how to sign up.

