Slowdown in mail delivery raises concern for president of the Postal Workers Union in southern Maine

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Postal Workers Union said tens of thousands of mail deliveries in southern Maine are arriving late due to policy changes from the U.S. Postal Service.

Local 458 President Scott Adams is blaming policies from the new postmaster general, Louis Dejoy. Dejoy says the Postal Service needs to slash spending.

He has pushed ideas such as cutting overtime and holding mail until the next day if distribution centers are running late.

Adams said that on Monday morning, rather than waiting an extra 10 minutes to load delivery trucks, they were ordered to leave at 6:30 a.m.

That meant at least 65,000 pieces of mail were left behind. A spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service said the amount of mail left behind was more like 38,000.

The Postal Service said instances like these are extremely rare.

Another issue is the role the Postal Service will play in the November election with more people voting absentee or through mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Postal Service and Adam said they are prepared to handle a surge in ballots.

Slowdown in mail delivery raises concern for president of the Postal Workers Union in southern Maine

