Piscataquis Regional YMCA closes facility due to potential community exposure to coronavirus
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) -
The Piscataquis Regional YMCA is closed until Monday and all activities cancelled in response to what they say is possible community exposure to the coronavirus.
A statement on the Y’s website indicates they can’t confirm someone who tested positive for the virus was in the facility.
They say the facility will undergo a deep cleaning as a precaution to protect their members and the community.
The YMCA facility will reopen and resume all activities on Monday, August 17th.
Foxcroft Academy has also suspended preseason athletics as a precautionary measure.
