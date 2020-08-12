Advertisement

Piscataquis Regional YMCA closes facility due to potential community exposure to coronavirus

A statement on the Y’s website indicates they can’t confirm someone who tested positive for the virus was in the facility.
The YMCA facility will reopen and resume all activities on Monday, August 17th.
The YMCA facility will reopen and resume all activities on Monday, August 17th.
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) -

The Piscataquis Regional YMCA is closed until Monday and all activities cancelled in response to what they say is possible community exposure to the coronavirus.

They say the facility will undergo a deep cleaning as a precaution to protect their members and the community.

Updates on recent facility closure:

Posted by Piscataquis Regional YMCA on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Foxcroft Academy has also suspended preseason athletics as a precautionary measure.

Good evening. Out of an abundance of caution, all preseason athletics will be discontinued until further notice. As we...

Posted by Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

