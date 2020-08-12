Piscataquis Regional YMCA closes facility due to potential community exposure to coronavirus

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) -

The Piscataquis Regional YMCA is closed until Monday and all activities cancelled in response to what they say is possible community exposure to the coronavirus.

A statement on the Y’s website indicates they can’t confirm someone who tested positive for the virus was in the facility.

They say the facility will undergo a deep cleaning as a precaution to protect their members and the community.

The YMCA facility will reopen and resume all activities on Monday, August 17th.

Foxcroft Academy has also suspended preseason athletics as a precautionary measure.

Good evening. Out of an abundance of caution, all preseason athletics will be discontinued until further notice. As we... Posted by Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

