Penobscot County drug court graduates celebrate sobriety

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 has put a damper on many celebrations in recent months.

Recent graduates of a special substance abuse program in Penobscot County decided to get creative and celebrate their achievements.

Several individuals who recently completed Adult Drug Treatment Court gathered in Bangor Wednesday for a socially distant barbecue.

Due to coronavirus, meetings have had to be held virtually.

Those dealing with substance abuse issues and facing charges with a possibility of jail time can apply for this long-term treatment program.

They must also demonstrate significant life changes.

Graduates say it has been challenging at times, but they're thankful for the opportunity.

We spoke with three graduates who started the program in 2019.

They believe drug court has certainly changed their lives.

“You surround yourself around people that are doing what you’re doing and it’s been a beneficial thing. I’ve had to shut a lot of people out of my life,” explained graduate and Bangor resident, Andrew RIce.

“And the best part is, we all accept each other where we’re at. We’re all at different places and everybody kind of welcomes each other with open arms,” said Katie McKay of Bangor.

“There’s no judgment. There’s no well, “Oh you did this.” It’s a congratulations, you’re doing it,” said Azaria Sullivan of Augusta.

Graduates will receive a certificate and a coin for their achievement.

The hope is to have a bigger graduation celebration when it is safe to do so.

