Patten man facing charges of terrorizing and disorderly conduct

49-year-old Fred Whitney of Patten
49-year-old Fred Whitney of Patten(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PATTEN, Maine (WABI) - A Patten man is facing charges of terrorizing and disorderly conduct.

Police say 49-year-old Fred Whitney called the town office Tuesday morning threatening to shoot a fire fighter who allegedly cut him off in traffic.

We’re told during the day he also called the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and Maine District Court stating he was no longer coming to his court appearances.

And if any law enforcement showed up at his home he would shoot them.

Late Tuesday afternoon the Maine State Police Tactical Team and a Crisis Negotiation Team responded to his home on Pleasant Street.

That’s where Whitney was arrested without incident and taken to the Penobscot County Jail where officials tell us he has since made bail.

