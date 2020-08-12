Mills administration purchasing gas meters for fire departments

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills is using $20,000 in a contingency account to buy gas detection meters for 20 fire departments.

The announcement comes in the wake of last September’s explosion in Farmington.

It was caused by a propane gas leak.

Farmington Fire Department Captain Michael Bell was killed in the explosion and several others were injured.

We stopped by Corinth Fire to see what the gas detection meter will mean for their Department as well as their town.

“Most of the towns around here are very similar to the town of Farmington, for the Governor to say you know when you know that happened to her home town it’s just not going to happen in another town. She’s got the funding and she’s actually giving this equipment directly to the Fire Department so that’s huge,” said Chief Scott Brandon.

Department of Public Safety officials say the 20 departments responded to a survey saying they had no way of detecting the presence of gas while on a call.

MEMA is set to train firefighters on how use the equipment.

Cherryfield, Danforth, Dixmont, Millinocket and Winterport are among the other departments getting a meter.

