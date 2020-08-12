Mainer serving in the Navy shares United States Pacific Fleet Band experience

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor native in the U.S. Navy showed Facebook viewers on Tuesday a few of the skills that help him play in the United States Pacific Fleet Band.

Musician, Second Class, Daniel Honeycutt played ‘Anchors Aweigh.’

He was interviewed as part of the Navy Office of Community Outreach’s “Ship2Shore” initiative.

Honeycutt is currently serving in Hawaii.

He's been with the United States Pacific Fleet Band for three years.

Honeycutt said his grandfather was the reason he got involved.

"My grandfather played trumpet in the Army band in World War II. That was part of my inspiration to start looking into the military band program. I took an audition and went for it. He gave me my very first trumpet lesson when I was seven-years-old or something like that, got me to make a little noise on it, and I never stopped."

He also credits music class at John Bapst Memorial High School for his love of music.

Honeycutt is finishing up his tour in Hawaii and will be headed to Virginia.

You can find the full interview on the Navy Outreach - NAVCO Facebook Page.

