Maine partners with online learning platform Coursera to provide the unemployed with access to job skills

5,000 Mainers will get access to the courses for free
Logo of Coursera
Logo of Coursera(Coursera)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine Department of Labor will provide 5,000 residents free access to resources to improve their job skills.

They've partnered with online learning platform Coursera to provide access to 3,800 online courses of study from university and industry educators.

This Coursera Workforce Recovery Initiative is being used by governments worldwide.

The skills could help applicants better qualify for the 12,000 jobs currently available through Maine JobLink.

“The way that we’re going to be doing the invitations are through our Maine Career Centers.” says Kim Moore of the MDOL Bureau of Employment Services. “So individuals that are registered with Maine JobLink will receive an invitation to become a learner through their email, so make sure your email address is updated within the system.”

If you don’t get an invitation, you can still participate by contacting your local Career Center.

Participants must be registered by September 30th and complete any courses they choose by the end of the year.

