Maine maple producers now eligible for COVID-19 relief funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Help is on the way for maple producers as they’re now eligible for COVID-19 relief funding.

The industry took a hard hit after Maine Maple Sunday was cancelled in March due to the pandemic.

“And a lot of producers depend on that to sell most of their crop and to create awareness about the fact that they have a crop to sell. So I think it’s going to be very well received and it’s very much needed,” said Hollis Edwards, Co-Owner of Eureka Farms.

Maine's four Congressional Delegates sent a letter in June to include maple syrup producers in the $16 billion in federal relief for America's farmers.

“And in times like this when everybody has got some pretty strong opinions. It’s nice to know our Congressional Delegation really was in there pitching for us. And our industry needs this,” said Edwards.

For Eureka Farms, after the pandemic hit, local sales and support rose.

And they’re selling syrup faster than they’re producing it.

“The customer base all around is becoming much more loyal. They’re supporting local and we’re certainly seeing that here,” said Edwards.

It is because of that support that Eureka Farms will not seek COVID-19 relief funds, and will leave it for those who are in need.

The Maine Maple Producer’s Association says they’re looking into who is and is not eligible for the funding.

If you’d like to reach out to ask further questions, you can visit Mainemapleproducers.com.

