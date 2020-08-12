Maine libraries work to collect and preserve stories of the pandemic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Librarians and archivists around the state are holding a virtual event to discuss efforts to preserve the stories of everyday people during the pandemic.

The event will be held via Zoom and is called “All in this Together: Preserving Maine’s COVID-19 Memories.”

Speakers from libraries large and small will talk about archive work in general, and how and what should be preserved.

They say the pandemic could be one of the most important events of the 21st century.

University of Maine Special Collections Librarian Matthew Revitt says the information gathered would be invaluable to future historians.

“While there’s going to be an interest in the big government responses to this, there’s also going to be interest in the everyday lives, how peoples’ lives changed during the pandemic. And that’s the kind of thing we’re really interested in and what we’re talking about at this event.”

They're hoping to collect journals, oral histories, and more.

