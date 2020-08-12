AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is reporting 22 new cases of coronavirus in the state. The total now is 4,070 cases as of Wednesday.

That’s an increase of 20. Two cases have yet to be classified. No new deaths are being reported.

Looking at the active cases in the state there are 365 cases, that number is up by one since Tuesday. There are 3,579 recoveries.

In the county by county break out, there are now 2,097 cases in Cumberland County. That’s eight new cases since Tuesday.

There are two new cases in Penobscot, six in York, one new case a piece in Sagadahoc and Hancock and three in Androscoggin and one unknown case right now.

