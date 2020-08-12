Advertisement

Legendary Winslow football coach Mike Siviski retires

Winslow football coaching legend Mike Siviski has retired.
Winslow football coaching legend Mike Siviski has retired.(Eric Gullickson)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Winslow football coaching legend Mike Siviski has retired. He coached 35 years at Winslow winning over 250 games and 7 Gold Balls. The football community there is one of the best anywhere and the Black Raiders are traditionally a contender year in and year out. Congrats coach and it has been a pleasure to cover you and your teams. Here is what coach told us about knowing when to retire when asked, " Reassess where I am at and how I feel,” Siviski said “If you don’t have the passion to do it, you shouldn’t do it.”

