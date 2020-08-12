Hot & Humid Weather Continues This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will continue to slowly cross the state this afternoon and evening giving us a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms through the evening mainly over Downeast areas and areas closer to the coast. We’ll see partly sunny skies with high temperatures climbing into the 80s to near 90° this afternoon along with dewpoints in the mid-60s to near 70° which of course will make it feel a bit hotter. Once the cold front moves through, less humid air will begin to move into the state from north to south later today and tonight. Skies will turn mostly clear tonight with lows dropping back to the mid-50s to low 60s.

Humidity will be much more comfortable Thursday with dewpoints expected to be in the mid-50s to near 60°. It will still be plenty warm though with highs in the 80s to near 90° under partly to mostly sunny skies. Our forecast looks good for the end of the week into the weekend as high pressure moves in. Friday will be mostly sunny with cooler, more seasonable temperatures expected. Highs on Friday will top off in the mid-70s to low 80s. Saturday and Sunday will feature sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s to near 80°.

Rest of Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A few showers and thunderstorms possible mainly Downeast and closer to the coast. Any thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall. Highs between 81°-91°. Variable wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear and less humid. Lows between 56°-63°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Still warm with highs in the 80s to near 90°.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler and comfortable. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

