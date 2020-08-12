Hannaford donates $25,000 to help local agency support families impacted by COVID-19

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Many families in the state and New England are struggling to make ends meet as a result of the pandemic.

Hannaford Supermarkets is stepping up to help 500 families across Southern and Central Maine.

“It’s important for us to all to take care of our surrounding families because at Hannaford we firmly believe that the family is the core of our community,” Jim Hamilton, Vice President of Retail Operations told guests during a press event Wednesday.

Officials with Hannaford Supermarkets say $250,000 will be heading families in need throughout New England and New York.

According to a survey conducted by Urban Institute in the spring, more than four in 10 parents reported that they or someone they know has been unemployed due to the pandemic.

The survey also found that low-income parents are less likely to be able to work from home.

Hearing that report, Hannaford stepped in.

“The Bangor market is a very important market for us. But the demographic speaks to the need being great in this area as well. We want to be part of that solution in our purpose of nourishing communities, especially during the pandemic,” said Hamilton.

Hannaford also announced they will be donating $25,000 to Penquis.

They plan to use the money to support their COVID-19 Basic Needs Fund.

That provides families with essentials like food, clothing, and household and personal care items.

They will also be able to help with some back-to-school needs, whether students are learning from home or at school.

“As kids go back to school, we will be able to support parents in getting appropriate electronics so their children can access remote platforms. We’re incredibly excited by this,” said Heidi LeBlanc, Chief Operating Officer in Penquis.

Penquis is dedicated to helping meet the need of families in Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Knox counties.

The agency hopes to serve more than 200 families as a result of this donation.

“We operate what’s called the C team and make the request for whatever need they might have, whether it be clothing or school supplies, assistance with utilities or rent, we will see what we can do,” said LeBlanc. “We try to connect people with other community resources that might be able to support them in the longer term.”

To learn how you can help local families during this difficult time, visit Penquis’ website.

Today, @Hannaford announced a $50,000 donation to help Maine families facing economic hardship during #COVID19. Half of that will be going to @penquisCAP. Find out how they’ll be using the funds tonight on @WABI_TV5. pic.twitter.com/up0Kha4KUw — Alyssa Thurlow (@AlyssaJThurlow) August 12, 2020

