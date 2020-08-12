Ground beef purchased on Tuesday at Skowhegan Hannaford being recalled

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) -

If you bought ground beef at Hannaford in Skowhegan Tuesday afternoon, the company wants you to know it’s been recalled.

They say that 85% ground beef that was bought Tuesday between 1pm and 6:30pm may contain fragments of styrofoam.

The packages have a sell by date and use by date of August 14.

While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, they say you should not eat the beef.

You can return it for a full refund.

This only applies to meat purchased from the Skowhegan store.

