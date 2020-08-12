Advertisement

Ground beef purchased on Tuesday at Skowhegan Hannaford being recalled

85% ground beef that was bought Tuesday afternoon may contain fragments of styrofoam
85% ground beef that was bought Tuesday afternoon may contain fragments of styrofoam
85% ground beef that was bought Tuesday afternoon may contain fragments of styrofoam(AP Graphics)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) -

If you bought ground beef at Hannaford in Skowhegan Tuesday afternoon, the company wants you to know it’s been recalled.

They say that 85% ground beef that was bought Tuesday between 1pm and 6:30pm may contain fragments of styrofoam.

The packages have a sell by date and use by date of August 14.

While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, they say you should not eat the beef.

You can return it for a full refund.

This only applies to meat purchased from the Skowhegan store.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Piscataquis Regional YMCA closes facility due to potential community exposure to coronavirus

Updated: 17 minutes ago
A statement on the Y’s website indicates they can’t confirm someone who tested positive for the virus was in the facility.

Coronavirus

State partners with Coursera to offer 5,000 unemployed Mainers free online courses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Unemployed Mainers have until Sept. 30 to register and must complete their courses by the end of the year, labor officials said.

News

Maine CDC is reporting 22 new cases of coronavirus in the state

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC is reporting a total of 4,070 coronavirus cases in the state.

News

Maine Democrats & Republicans React to Kamala Harris VP Nomination

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Leaders in Maine's Democratic and Republican parties as well as local political experts weigh in on Joe Biden's choice of Kamala Harris for vice president.

Latest News

News

Slowdown in mail delivery raises concern for president of the Postal Workers Union in southern Maine

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Ellsworth School Board chooses hybrid and remote learning models

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Slowdown in mail delivery raises concern for president of the Postal Workers Union in southern Maine

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Local 458 President Scott Adams is blaming policies from the new postmaster general, Louis Dejoy for the delays.

News

Ellsworth School Board chooses hybrid and remote learning models

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Families choosing hybrid will be able to change to remote only at any time.

News

Patten man facing charges of terrorizing and disorderly conduct

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say 49-year-old Fred Whitney called the town office Tuesday morning threatening to shoot a fire fighter who allegedly cut him off in traffic.

News

Roadside motels feeling the COVID crunch in Downeast Maine

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
Nearly every business has been affected by the pandemic. Maybe none more than the roadside motel.