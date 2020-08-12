Advertisement

Firefighters in Bangor move ‘Fill the Boot’ fundraiser online

Bangor's Fill the Boot will be virtual.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You won’t be seeing firefighters collecting cash on the streets of Bangor this summer.

But you can still help out their cause.

The Bangor Professional Firefighters Union's Fill the Boot fundraiser has gone virtual.

Instead of dropping dollars in the boot, you can donate online.

As in previous years, all the money goes toward the Muscular Dystrophy Association, a group of folks especially vulnerable during the pandemic.

”They are people with major underlying health issues and we would normally see them several times a year. Whether it’s at fill the boots or other events. We haven’t been able to do that this year because they’ve had to keep themselves away from people to keep themselves safe. We would really appreciate anything that you could give,” said Jared Bowden, Bangor firefighter and the fundraiser’s coordinator.

You can visit IAFF772.org to donate.

