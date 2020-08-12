Advertisement

Ellsworth School Board chooses hybrid and remote learning models

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth School Department will begin reaching out to families Wednesday for a final determination on what learning model they’d like for their children.

On Tuesday night, the Ellsworth School Board voted for a hybrid and remote model when students begin school on September 8th.

If parents choose remote only, they will be required to remain in a remote only platform for one ranking period.

Families choosing hybrid will be able to change to remote only at any time. For those choosing hybrid, families will be divided into maroon and gray cohorts.

Maroon will meet in school on Monday and Wednesday, gray will meet in school on Tuesday and Thursday.

On alternate Fridays, the maroon and then gray cohorts will meet in person.

In the high school, remote and in-person learning will happen at the same time. Mask breaks will be scheduled throughout the day.

For more information you can visit the Ellsworth School District website.

