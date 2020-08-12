Advertisement

Downtown Bangor business talks about community support following disturbing incident

Owners of a downtown Bangor business are standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.
Owners of a downtown Bangor business are standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The owners of a downtown Bangor business are standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

On Wednesday they posted on Facebook about a scary incident involving an employee last night who was leaving the state street business.

They say two people began to harass the employee using homophobic slurs against the person and business.

The two people then tried to spit on the employee.

They say the employee used good judgment, taking off and running home.

“I’m heartbroken. It’s 2020 and we shouldn’t be dealing with these issues anymore. We have wonderful friends and family and customers and we have a lot of really awesome support in downtown. If you’re afraid and don’t feel comfortable in the streets, you can come in and we’ll protect you but I do believe that applies to pretty much every downtown business,” said co-owner, Caity Brown.

This week Tea and Tarts has been busy sharing positive words on their storefront window.

It comes after an incident in downtown Bangor involving messages written in chalk.

Some viewed them as hateful toward the LQBTQ+ community.

Tea and Tarts says they have also felt tremendous support from other downtown business owners following the incidents.

