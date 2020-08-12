Advertisement

Common Street Arts unveils new large-scale art exhibit

The installation is made entirely from reimagined consumer waste.
Waterville Creates unveils new exhibit at Common Street Arts.
Waterville Creates unveils new exhibit at Common Street Arts.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - An exhibit in Waterville is giving new meaning to the saying ‘one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.’

Common Street Arts in Waterville is presenting new work by Ian Trask entitled, unEarth.

The large-scale installation is made entirely from reimagined consumer waste.

Trask chooses to create his art from discarded or otherwise unwanted material to let scarcity and access dictate the direction of his work.

“Ian Trask is really looking at items that we discard in our every day lives and he’s taking these elements that we would consider trash and transforming them into these wonderful, beautifully aesthetic pieces that really make us wonder about our impact in the world,” said Waterville Creates Vice President Patricia King.

You can view the exhibit via the Common Street Arts social media channels and virtual programming.

Special gallery hours will be available by reservation.

The exhibit will be open through December 31st.

