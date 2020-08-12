Becoming Mostly Clear With Lowering Humidity Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front passed the state today. It brought a few showers and storms to the region as well. Skies will turn mostly clear tonight behind this front with lowering humidity as well. Lows will drop back to the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Much nicer weather moves in for Thursday as the front will be off to our east. The humidity will stay on the low side, skies will turn mostly sunny and highs will top out in the 80s for much of the state. A very weak, dry cold front will likely pass the state late in the day Thursday. High pressure from the north will then slowly build into the region on Friday. This will keep the weather dry for Friday afternoon and much of the weekend as well. Highs on Friday will be a bit cooler in the 70s to low 80s. The dry, mostly sunny weather will continue on Saturday with low humidity. Highs will run in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A few more clouds are possible for the day on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies expected. Highs will run in the 70s to near 80 degrees. The humidity will stay on the low side during the day, however, it will begin to increase to start next workweek.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies expected with lowering humidity. Lows will drop back to the upper 50s to mid 60s statewide. Winds will be light and variable.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Highs will run in the 70s to low 80s. Winds NW to SW at 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mainly sunny skies expected with highs topping out in the 70s to lower 80s. Winds north at 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with low humidity. Highs will run in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with low humidity once again. Highs will top out in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

