Bangor business owner weighs in on National Vinyl Record Day

(KEVN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -If you didn't know it already, today is National Vinyl Record Day.

We took a spin over to Dr. Records on Hammond Street in Bangor.

We wanted to find out why vinyl has made such a big comeback.

Some believe it’s the sound.

Some say it’s nostalgic.

The owner of Dr. Records believes it’s this:

“I think it’s the multi-generational, you know, I mean our grandparents or parents and now our kids, so I think it’s kind of a touch point, culturally, and Dad can go back and say, oh yeah, you got to hear this one, that kind of thing,” said Don Menninghaus.

He says even though it’s National Vinyl Day, it’s really all about the song no matter how you listen to it.

According to nationaltoday.com, the first vinyl ever created was by American inventor Emile Berliner in the 1890s.

