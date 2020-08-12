Backpack giveaway to be held in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The 2020 school year is just weeks away for many families in Maine.

To help students prepare, the Greater Augusta Back to School Program will be handing out backpacks Sunday, August 16th.

From one to three anyone in the area can come to the Augusta Civic Center parking lot for backpacks stuffed with grade-appropriate school supplies.

Organizers are planning to give away even more backpacks than previous years.

“There’s so many people that have been out of work and you know, their lives have become very chaotic since March. We filled and serviced 450 backpacks last year, this year we are shooting for over 600 because we feel there is going to be more of a need in our community,” said Co-chair Mike Michaud.

Please share with friends in Augusta who are parenting children in grades K-12! The event is August 16 from 1:00pm -... Posted by Greater Augusta Area Back to School Program on Monday, August 3, 2020

This will be a drive through event, with social distancing measures in place.

Students will be asked to provide their grade and the school that they attend.

