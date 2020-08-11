Advertisement

Waterville Elks Lodge hands out 1,300 boxes of food

Pineland Farms box of food.
Pineland Farms box of food.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Elks Lodge #905 teamed up with the USDA and Pineland Farms to distribute 1,300 boxes of free food.

Each box consisted of 18 pounds of local Maine cheese, milk, and potatoes.

“We started a lot earlier than we anticipated because people were lining up very early so we’ve already gotten rid of over half of the boxed donated to give back to the community today,” said Waterville Elks Lodge Exalted Leader Felicia Gaulin.

Gaulin said local food banks came by to take boxes to their communities as well.

The Waterville Elks Lodge had seen their counterparts in the rest of the state participating in food giveaways and wanted to lend a hand to the Waterville community.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Bangor Downtown Partnership recommends limiting chalk writing to permitted events

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
It comes after a recent controversy over the weekend.

Economy

Grocery prices continue to rise at increasing rate

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Supply chain disruptions, increased costs, and a shift in how consumers are buying their food are all factors.

News

Knights of Columbus donate funds for ultrasound machine

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
They presented a ceremonial check for $43,000 to First Step Pregnancy Resource Center.

Back To School

Orono business owners prepare for influx of UMaine students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Orono is a college town. We spoke with business owners about how they are feeling as the start of new school year draws closer.

Latest News

News

American Cruise Lines withdraws request to dock in Bucksport, won’t sail to Maine until at least 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The company had asked the town council to allow a cruise ship with passengers to dock there in September.

News

Orono businesses prepare for college return

Updated: 2 hours ago
Orono is a college town. One that in normal years would rejoice at the thought of thousands of students returning for the new school year. This is not a normal year. We spoke with business owners about how they are feeling as the start of new school year draws closer.

News

Fire damages Wilton building that once served as home to Bass Shoe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The fire happened inside the former Bass Shoe Factory building in the downtown area.

Coronavirus

An additional $4 million announced today for more than 80 municipalities and Tribal governments across the state

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Blackford
The announcement follows the award in late June of the first round of funding to municipalities under the Keep Maine Healthy Plan

News

Versant Power to decrease rates of distribution for four months beginning September 1st

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Versant Power customers will see a decrease in their bill starting next month.

News

Police ask boaters to be on lookout for Richmond woman missing since November

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Officials said there were no witnesses but believe she jumped into the river.