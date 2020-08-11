Waterville Elks Lodge hands out 1,300 boxes of food

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Elks Lodge #905 teamed up with the USDA and Pineland Farms to distribute 1,300 boxes of free food.

Each box consisted of 18 pounds of local Maine cheese, milk, and potatoes.

“We started a lot earlier than we anticipated because people were lining up very early so we’ve already gotten rid of over half of the boxed donated to give back to the community today,” said Waterville Elks Lodge Exalted Leader Felicia Gaulin.

Gaulin said local food banks came by to take boxes to their communities as well.

The Waterville Elks Lodge had seen their counterparts in the rest of the state participating in food giveaways and wanted to lend a hand to the Waterville community.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.