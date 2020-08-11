Virtual workshop for parents and educators about dealing with ‘Zoom fatigue’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -There's a virtual workshop this Wednesday for educators or those who have a student that will be taking classes online this fall.

Hosted by the Community and Pediatric Services at Northern Light Acadia Hospital, the free workshop will provide a guide through the challenges of virtual learning.

That includes looking for the warning signs of “Zoom Fatigue” and how to keep kids engaged in learning and social activities.

There’s not a magic pill to not feel that fatigue at the end of the day,” said Chris McLaughlin, Associate Vice President, of Community and Pediatric Services at Northern Light Acadia Hospital. “But there’s certainly some hands on, day-to-day things that you can do for yourself and for your young ones to better structure the day.”

The workshop is from 6 to 8 pm on August 12th. To register, call 1-800-264-9224.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.