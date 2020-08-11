Versant Power to decrease rates of distribution for four months beginning September 1st
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -
Versant Power customers will see a decrease in their bill starting next month.
The company says it’s lowering distribution rates for all customers for a four month period beginning September 1st.
They say this rate relief will total eight million dollars and is a direct benefit of ENMAX’s acquisition of the company.
In both the Bangor Hydro District and Maine Public District, we’re told a typical residential customer will see their bill drop by about eight dollars a month.
Versant says it will also allocate funds to interconnected consumer-owned utilities, including Eastern Maine Electric Cooperative and Van Buren Power and Light, for those utilities to distribute to their customers.
