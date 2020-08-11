Advertisement

Versant Power to decrease rates of distribution for four months beginning September 1st

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Versant Power customers will see a decrease in their bill starting next month.

The company says it’s lowering distribution rates for all customers for a four month period beginning September 1st.

They say this rate relief will total eight million dollars and is a direct benefit of ENMAX’s acquisition of the company.

In both the Bangor Hydro District and Maine Public District, we’re told a typical residential customer will see their bill drop by about eight dollars a month.

Versant says it will also allocate funds to interconnected consumer-owned utilities, including Eastern Maine Electric Cooperative and Van Buren Power and Light, for those utilities to distribute to their customers.

