UMaine System planning 3 Phase COVID-19 testing

All of those that required the initial test will be tested again 7 to 10 days later.
School officials discuss plan for weeks ahead.
School officials discuss plan for weeks ahead.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - We’re learning a little more about the University of Maine’s coronavirus testing plan.

School officials say they will be using three phases of testing.

As we told you Monday night, students will be tested when they initially return to campus.

New information being provided, is that all of those that required the initial test will be tested again 7 to 10 days later.

The schools will also conduct tests when deemed necessary and test wastewater throughout the semester.

