Two people dead after crash on I-95 in Island Falls

ISLAND FALLS, Maine (WABI) -State Police are investigating a crash that killed two people this afternoon on I-95 in Island Falls.

Officials say 35-year-old Colleen Collins of Presque Isle was heading north when she lost control of the SUV she was driving.

We're told the SUV drove into the ditch coming to rest in the trees before catching fire.

Also in the car was 62-year-old Mary Michaud and her son 42-year-old Keith Michaud both of Van Buren.

Police say Collins and Mary Michaud died at the scene.

Keith Michaud was taken to a hospital with what we are being told are non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s still unclear if anyone was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

