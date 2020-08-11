Advertisement

Two people dead after crash on I-95 in Island Falls

Maine State Police are investigating.
Maine State Police are investigating.(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLAND FALLS, Maine (WABI) -State Police are investigating a crash that killed two people this afternoon on I-95 in Island Falls.

Officials say 35-year-old Colleen Collins of Presque Isle was heading north when she lost control of the SUV she was driving.

We're told the SUV drove into the ditch coming to rest in the trees before catching fire.

Also in the car was 62-year-old Mary Michaud and her son 42-year-old Keith Michaud both of Van Buren.

Police say Collins and Mary Michaud died at the scene.

Keith Michaud was taken to a hospital with what we are being told are non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s still unclear if anyone was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Season at Bangor’s Pancoe Pool wrapping up in a couple of weeks

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The staff has not seen as many people because of their 50 person limit during each session.

Local

Chalk messages in downtown Bangor generate controversy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
The City of Bangor has no ordinance against chalk writing on public property, something the Mansion Church has done for years, most recently over the weekend in West Market Square where they wrote messages and Christian scripture.

News

Chalk messages in downtown Bangor generate controversy

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

A Storm Is Possible This Evening, Hot & Humid Tomorrow

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A weakening frontal boundary over Southern Maine may spark a shower or thunderstorm this evening, otherwise, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies across the region. It will be on the mild and muggy side tonight, lows only falling back to the low to mid 60s statewide.

Latest News

News

Massive bleach donation helps those is need

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
An unconventional donation is helping in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus in Maine.

News

UMaine testing plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
School officials plan to test more than 12,000 students over next few weeks.

News

Two pickup trucks collide on Route 1 in East Machias, one person seriously hurt

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A young woman was injured when she was thrown out of the truck.

News

Maine CDC reporting 14 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC is reporting 14 new cases of coronavirus in the state Monday.

News

Bath Iron Works aims to restore competitiveness, production with prospective deal

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
In about two weeks, union members with Local S6 will vote on a tentative agreement reached with management at Bath Iron Works. This would end a workers strike that has lasted nearly 50 days.

News

Waldo family finds their Black Lives Matter sign vandalized with a swastika

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Louisa Carl and her son ordered a Black Lives Matter yard sign featuring a Martin Luther King Jr. quote only to have it stolen last week.