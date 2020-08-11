State lawmaker petitions for renewal of investigation in the death of Roger Feltis

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A state lawmaker has petitioned prosecutors and law enforcement to review the investigation into the death a man on Vinalhaven in June.

A Knox County Grand Jury declined to indict Dorian and Briannah Ames in connection with the death of 28 year-old Roger Feltis. Officials say Feltis was stabbed to death during a confrontation with the couple at their home.

State Representative Jeff Evangelos of Friendship says the grand jury didn’t solicit input from enough people, including many witnesses, and the case was shut down too quickly. He has asked to meet with Attorney General Aaron Frye about renewing the investigation.

”The main thing is we want to establish a new dialogue with law enforcement,” Evangelos said. “And the fact that the attorney general has indicated that he’s willing to hear from us, I find it encouraging he responded within an hour of my writing to him, and said he wants to make that meeting happen.”

Evangelos has also sent letters to District Attorney Natasha Irving, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and Maine State Police.

