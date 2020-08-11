Season at Bangor’s Pancoe Pool wrapping up in a couple of weeks

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -What better way to spend a hot summer day than taking a dip?

It looks like those at Pancoe Pool in Bangor had the right idea on Monday.

Some decided to soak up some sun.

Others made a splash.

It's a season like no other due to coronavirus concerns.

The staff has not seen as many people because of their 50 person limit during each session, but Parks and Rec Director, Tracy Willette, said everything has worked out fine.

”Folks are trying to get used to how to do things under the corona[virus] concerns that folks have. Overall we’ve had a good balance of patrons being patient with us. The staff has been great at adjusting to the guidelines. Overall, we’ve had a real good summer,” Willette explained.

It’s almost time for the pool to close down for the season.

Pancoe Pool closes on Sunday, August 23.

For more information on fees and other swim times, visit the Bangor Parks and Rec website.

