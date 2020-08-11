Police ask boaters to be on lookout for Richmond woman missing since November

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) -

Falmouth police are asking boaters to be on the lookout for a Maine woman who disappeared in November.

Anneliese Heinig, of Richmond, was last seen on Nov. 26. She was reported missing on Thanksgiving, and her car was found on I-295 near the Presumpscot River in Falmouth on Nov. 30.

Police on Tuesday said Heinig, 38, was distraught in the days before her disappearance and they believe she took her own life.

Officials said there were no witnesses but believe she jumped into the river.

Police said they are asking boaters who recreate on the Presumpscot River to be on the lookout for her body.

They said they plan to continue searching for her body in the near future.

