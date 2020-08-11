Partly Cloudy, Mild & Muggy Tonight, An Isolated Storm Is Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a cold front off to our west. Out ahead of this front, it is hot and humid. Due to that, a pop-up shower or storm is possible, mainly for northern areas. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies expected tonight. Lows will only fall back to the mid 60s to low 70s.

This cold front will eventually pass the state tomorrow. Once again, we will run the risk for a few showers and thunderstorms, otherwise, variably cloudy skies. It will be humid with dew points in the mid 60s to near 70, high temperatures will top out in the 80s. The humidity will begin to decrease as we head into the afternoon and evening. Much nicer weather moves in for Thursday as the front will be off to our east. The humidity will drop, skies will turn mostly sunny and highs will top out in the 80s for much of the state. A very weak, dry cold front will likely pass the state late in the day Thursday. High pressure from the north will then slowly build into the region on Friday. This will keep the weather dry for Friday afternoon and much of the weekend as well. Highs on Friday will be a bit cooler in the 70s to low 80s. The dry, mostly sunny weather will continue on Saturday with low humidity. Highs will run in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, an isolated shower or storm possible, mainly across the north. It will be mild and muggy with lows falling back to the 60s statewide. Winds light out of the south.

Tomorrow: Variably cloudy and humid with a few showers and storms. Highs will run in the 80s. The humidity will begin to drop during the afternoon and evening. Winds W/SW at 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with lower humidity. Highs will run in the 70s to low 80s. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mainly sunny skies expected with highs topping out in the 70s to lower 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with low humidity. Highs will run in the upper 70s to low 80s.

