Advertisement

Orono business owners prepare for influx of UMaine students

Some rely on students, others worry locals will stay away.
Orono business owners prepare for college return
Orono business owners prepare for college return(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono is a college town.

One that in normal years would rejoice at the thought of thousands of students returning for the new school year.

This is not a normal year.

TV5 spoke with business owners about how they are feeling as the start of new school year draws closer.

“I am worried about what’s going to happen when the influx happens,” said The Store Ampersand owner Roberta Bradson.

She adds that they rely heavily on locals to keep them going.

“We have quadrupled our orders since this pandemic started. I would say that our business has improved quite a bit this summer over other summers. We don’t have the type of business that does really well with the college crowd. "

Just up the street at The Family Dog, it’s a different story.

“We need college to get through our year,” said owner Luke Wardwell. The fall is going to pose some challenges with no sports and kids moving out Thanksgiving, but we’re going to do what we can and make it work.”

Making it work is important, especially after having to close earlier this year.

“We literally had the rug pulled out from under us for three months which is tough for any business to survive,” said owner Sandy Wardwell.

“Orono is a really close knit community,” said Ampersand owner Emelia Bradson. “We know all the people whether they shop in here or we see them outside on the street. So far for us this summer, everybody has been really respectful. Respectful of our signs. Respectful of the delicate climate that we’re all in. I could see why people in the community would be scared. I would be a little reluctant to see all the students come back because now we’re bringing all those people in the community that may not be as respectful.”

“I think that’s going to scare a lot of them away,” added Roberta. “Especially the older people that come in here. They are not going to come into the store if they know that there’s 12,000 more students flocking through the streets.”

“It’s very challenging to balance that,” said Luke. “Making sure we’re all in procedure and training our staff with all of the restaurant COVID things that Janet Mills has put out. Making sure we are all in compliance, that is the most challenging part.”

“We really have to trust that the community and the university are doing their part as well and taking the science seriously because that’s what everybody is thinking about,” added Sandy. “What should we be doing to stay safe and stay healthy. We have to say that we are cautiously optimistic about what’s ahead of us.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Family

COMMENTARY: The example we set for our kids is long lasting and not without consequence

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jason Old
National Sons and Daughters Day is August 11th. Each day, each hour, each minute, those of us who are parents are challenged to juggle the stress of life and the responsibility to raise our kids the best we know how.

Back To School

RSU 19 prepares for 2020 school year

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Students will be required to complete at-home screening each day before school.

Back To School

University of Maine System COVID-19 testing plan

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
Officials with the University of Maine System laid out their plans Monday for testing for coronavirus cases on their various campuses as students and staff return the next few weeks.

News

Bangor High School science teacher recognized for his excellence

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
John Cangelosi has been selected to receive a Presidential Award for Excellence in Science Teaching.

Latest News

News

Skowhegan school district given nine options to choose new mascot

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:35 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Students will have about three weeks to vote on a new name.

Back To School

Head of Maine CDC talks about if colleges could impact the state’s color-coded system for local schools

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Dr. Nirav Shah talked about the topic in Thursday's CDC briefing.

Back To School

Maine CDC Director talks about handling coronavirus cases at schools

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Maine CDC Director talks about what will happen if there is a case of coronavirus at a school.

Back To School

Area organization adjusting to assist with childcare issues come fall

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
With some schools opting for hybrid and remote learning models for the fall, many parents are left wondering about child care. The Bangor YMCA is hoping to be an option.

News

Portland host ‘drive in’ graduation for students

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:25 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Ceremonies for Deering and Casco Bay will take place on Thursday.

Back To School

UMaine study highlights need for mental health resources during remote learning

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
The study looked at how local school districts supported remote learning at the onset of COVID-19.