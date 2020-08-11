Officials close Falmouth beach due to fuel spill

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - The town of Falmouth has closed a beach Monday after a fishing boat spilled diesel fuel while coming ashore.

Town officials said the Maine Department of Environmental Protection recommended closing the north beach at the town landing until several tide cycles are completed and the water quality is tested.

Officials said the 35-foot fishing boat spilled an unknown amount of fuel.

