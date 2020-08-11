Advertisement

Maine Medical Center chosen to participate in study to help treat opioid use disorder

The study will compare the effectiveness between two delivery methods of a drug used for treatment.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine Medical Center has been chosen to participate in a study to help treat opioid use disorder.

The study will compare the effectiveness between two delivery methods of a drug used for treatment.

Some patients will be given the treatment through injection, and others will be given the medication to take by mouth.

After a 7 day supply of these treatment options, investigators look to see which patient group will stay in treatment longer.

”It’s one of those diseases that people tend to relapse. The hope is that with a longer-acting medicine like in this trial, it may show that people are in medically assisted treatment longer.”

All patients are set up with appointments for medication-assisted therapy for follow up treatment within seven days.

