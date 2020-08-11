Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

A total of 364 cases are active.
A total of 364 cases are active.
A total of 364 cases are active.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

A person from York County has died with the coronavirus.

They are now 126 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

The latest numbers from the Maine CDC show 6 new cases Tuesday.

5 are yet to be classified, the overall number is up by 1 from yesterday to 4,050.

A total of 364 cases are active.

3,560 people have recovered.

There are 188 active cases in Cumberland County today.

59 in York County.

Both of those counties had 6 more recoveries since Monday.

Androscoggin County has 53 active cases, that is 5 less than Monday.

The Maine CDC is scheduled to hold a daily briefing Tuesday at 2 o’clock, the Commissioner of DHHS will be participating in that briefing.

You can see it on TV5 or at wabi.tv.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

What do the kids say? K-12 students sound off on school

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Anxious parents around the country are looking to schools that have already opened for signs of how it might go.

Coronavirus

Schools grapple with uncertainty about reopening amid coronavirus

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|

Coronavirus

Russia’s approval of virus vaccine greeted with some alarm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials could backfire.

Coronavirus

Global coronavirus cases top 20 million, doubling in 45 days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD, ELAINE KURTENBACH and MARK STEVENSON
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 20 million, more than half of them from the United States, India and Brazil.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By NICK PERRY
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first reported cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days.

National Politics

Dems say Trump’s payroll tax break weakens Social Security

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With more than 60 million beneficiaries, Social Security is funded by a 12.4% payroll tax evenly divided between employees and employers. Deferral could mean that up to $100 billion in payments would be delayed.

Coronavirus

New Zealand PM confirms new coronavirus cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed four new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

National

Secret service involved in shooting outside White House

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
President Trump ushered out of a press briefing as US Secret Service responded to shots fired near the White House.

National Politics

States strain to carry out Trump order on unemployment aid

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Governors and state labor department officials around the country are scrambling to figure out if it is feasible to implement President Donald Trump’s executive order to partially extend enhanced unemployment insurance for millions of Americans struggling to find work in the pandemic-scarred economy.

Coronavirus

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the world reach 20 million

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By MICHELLE R. SMITH and LAUREN WEBER
Vilified, threatened with violence and in some cases burned out, dozens of state and local public health officials around the country have resigned or have been fired amid the coronavirus outbreak, a testament to how politically combustible masks, lockdowns and infection data have become.