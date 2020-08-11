Maine CDC reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death
A total of 364 cases are active.
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -
A person from York County has died with the coronavirus.
They are now 126 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.
The latest numbers from the Maine CDC show 6 new cases Tuesday.
5 are yet to be classified, the overall number is up by 1 from yesterday to 4,050.
3,560 people have recovered.
There are 188 active cases in Cumberland County today.
59 in York County.
Both of those counties had 6 more recoveries since Monday.
Androscoggin County has 53 active cases, that is 5 less than Monday.
The Maine CDC is scheduled to hold a daily briefing Tuesday at 2 o’clock, the Commissioner of DHHS will be participating in that briefing.
