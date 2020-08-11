Maine CDC reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

A person from York County has died with the coronavirus.

They are now 126 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

The latest numbers from the Maine CDC show 6 new cases Tuesday.

5 are yet to be classified, the overall number is up by 1 from yesterday to 4,050.

A total of 364 cases are active.

1/Good morning. @MEPublicHealth is reporting a total of 4050 cases of #COVID19 in #Maine (+1). That reflects 3644 confirmed cases (+3) and 406 probable cases (-2).



Sadly, an additional individual has passed away. She was a F in her 90s from York Co. — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) August 11, 2020

3,560 people have recovered.

There are 188 active cases in Cumberland County today.

59 in York County.

Both of those counties had 6 more recoveries since Monday.

Androscoggin County has 53 active cases, that is 5 less than Monday.

The Maine CDC is scheduled to hold a daily briefing Tuesday at 2 o’clock, the Commissioner of DHHS will be participating in that briefing.

3/Right now, there are 9 individuals in #Maine hospitalized w/#COVID19; 4 in the ICU and 1 on a ventilator.



That equates to a hospitalization rate of <1/100K people.



The national average is ~16/100K people. — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) August 11, 2020

