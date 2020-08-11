Maine CDC Director talks about out-of-state visitors

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah talked about out of staters bringing coronavirus here.

During his public briefing on Tuesday, Doctor Shah said it's always a concern for health officials.

He referenced Governor Mills' travel guidelines.

They say visitors from non-exempt states need a negative COVID-19 test or to quarantine for two weeks.

Shah says it is possible infected travelers could come here and there’s no national GPS tracking for individuals testing positive in any state including Maine.

Shah said out of 191,000 tests in the state, 181 have come back positive for out of state visitors and that has not created a big problem this summer.

“We have not seen systematic evidence of an individual from other states have tested positive who then came here and then caused outbreaks here in Maine. It could happen, to be sure. But thus far in the summer, we haven’t seen evidence of those outbreaks.”

Dr. Shah said right now in Bar Harbor there are no active cases.

He also said when it comes to agricultural workers, they are listed under Maine’s case count no matter what.

