Knights of Columbus donate funds for ultrasound machine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A dedication ceremony was held today for a replacement ultrasound machine at a Bangor pregnancy center.

The local Knights of Columbus Council provided the funds.

They presented a ceremonial check for $43,000 to First Step Pregnancy Resource Center.

A fundraiser they organized over the winter had people fill baby bottles with donations, raising $25,000.

The rest was provided by the Supreme Council of the Knights of Columbus.

Since 2009, the Knights of Columbus has placed over 1,000 ultrasound units in pregnancy centers.

They hope that when a woman sees their unborn child on the monitor, they will choose to keep their baby.

The new machine has already been used for 5 ultrasounds.

“We provided an opportunity for our parishioners to participate in a cause they felt strongly about. Saving babies lives and saving the hearts and souls of the families who would love and raise those beautiful blessings from God.” said Rey Dubois, Chairperson for the Pine Cone Council Life Committee.

Penni Hill, executive director of First Step, thanked the Knights of Columbus for their contribution and spoke about women seeing their unborn children. “We believe that if a woman is going to make a decision that is going to affect her for the rest of her life, then she deserves to know the truth about what is happening inside her body.”

The old ultrasound unit was donated to an organization that refurbishes them for use in South America.

