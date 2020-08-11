Advertisement

Kansas WWII veteran surprised with parade on 110th birthday

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas veteran Julia Kabance celebrates her 110th birthday Monday.

“Did you ever see someone that old before?” Julia laughed.

Born August 10, 1910, Julia is the oldest known Native American World War II veteran, and the oldest member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.

She enlisted in the Army in 1942 and performed clerical work for more than two years as the war raged on overseas. She later spent 17 years volunteering at the VA in Topeka.

On her 110th, the Combat Vets Association is making sure she gets the celebration fit for a hero.

“It’s an honor to see an American hero right here in Wamego at 110 years old,” Robert Breinig said.

Dozens of motorcyclists drove her nursing home for a parade Monday, stopping to sing “Happy Birthday” along the way.

“As these warriors are stuck in their homes and they can’t get out to celebrate with their families, we bring the party to them,” Jake McCoy said.

As for what’s next for Julia?

“They say just keep on doing what you’ve been doing,” she said.

108-year-old Kansas woman on World War II, staying single
Kansas WWII veteran celebrates 109th birthday

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fire damages Wilton building that once served as home to Bass Shoe

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The fire happened inside the former Bass Shoe Factory building in the downtown area.

Coronavirus

An additional $4 million announced today for more than 80 municipalities and Tribal governments across the state

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Blackford
The announcement follows the award in late June of the first round of funding to municipalities under the Keep Maine Healthy Plan

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 1 hour ago
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.

News

Versant Power to decrease rates of distribution for four months beginning September 1st

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Versant Power customers will see a decrease in their bill starting next month.

Latest News

News

Police ask boaters to be on lookout for Richmond woman missing since November

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Officials said there were no witnesses but believe she jumped into the river.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
A total of 364 cases are active.

News

Clifton woman located and is safe, was missing for about two weeks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Clifton woman located and is safe, was missing for about two weeks

News

Gratitude Flag Project growing in Downtown Bangor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
The Gratitude Flag Project is asking people to make flags for an upcoming display in West Market Square.

News

Maine DOT uses lidar tech to determine salt levels

Updated: 7 hours ago
Maine DOT uses lidar tech to determine salt levels

News

State lawmaker petitions for renewal of investigation in the death of Roger Feltis

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A Knox County Grand Jury declined to indict Dorian and Briannah Ames in connection with the death of 28 year-old Roger Feltis.