Hot & Humid This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Expect partly sunny, hot and humid conditions for the rest of our Tuesday. A south/southwesterly flow ahead of an approaching cold front will push temperatures well into the 80s to possibly some low 90s in spots this afternoon. Dewpoints will be in the upper 60s to low 70s and when combined with air temperatures in the 80s to low 90s, will make it feel hotter. Heat index values will climb into the mid and upper 90s this afternoon. As the cold front approaches, we will see the chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening mainly across northern parts of the state. The cold front will move into Northern Maine tonight giving us a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms during the nighttime hours. Otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with some areas of fog for the overnight. Temperatures will be warm tonight with lows in the mid-60s to low 70s.

The cold front will slowly cross the state during the day Wednesday giving us a chance for a few more showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. It will be very warm and humid again the highs mainly in the 80s to near 90 and dewpoints in the 60s to near 70°. Once the front moves through, a less humid air mass will begin to move into the region Wednesday night setting the stage for a much more comfortable stretch of weather later in the week. Thursday looks good with mostly sunny skies. It will still be plenty warm with highs in the 80s but humidity will be lower making for a more comfortable day. We’ve got a great end to the week Friday as high pressure builds into the area. Friday will feature sunshine, comfortable humidity and seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. The pleasant weather will continue through the upcoming weekend.

Rest of Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening mainly over northern areas. Highs between 81°-91°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers and thunderstorms possible mainly north. Patchy fog. Lows between 66°-72°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs between 81°-89°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Still warm with highs mainly in the 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler and comfortable. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

