Advertisement

Gratitude Flag Project growing in Downtown Bangor

Project's creator seeks more people to create flags
The Gratitude Flag Project is on display in the widows of the West Market Square Artisan Coffeehouse
The Gratitude Flag Project is on display in the widows of the West Market Square Artisan Coffeehouse(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Feelings of gratitude are growing in Downtown Bangor.

We first told you about the Gratitude Flag Project back in May. Local artist and teacher Susan Bryand started the project as a way to connect with her students through the mail during remote learning.

“I think we have a lot to be upset about and scared about and worried about,” Bryand said. “To put your focus on the things that you feel good about, it helps. It makes you feel better.”

Flags spread from her front lawn, to storefronts in downtown Bangor, and soon they will hang between the poles in West Market Square.

Now Bryand is gathering more grateful people to be involved.

“This material is called cyanotype. It’s a photographic process,” she explained, “It’s typically done on paper but the chemicals can also be applied to fabric. It’s activated by the sun.”

Brittany McHatten brought home a flag kit to show how the process works. Once you gather items that represent what you’re grateful for, lay them on the flag out in the sun. Make sure you don’t expose the flag to the sun until you are ready to begin! After it lays in the sun, rinse it off to stop the process. Once the flag dries, return it to where you got it from.

Kits are available at the West Market Square Artisan Coffeehouse and the Rock and Art Shop in downtown Bangor. Susan just asks that completed flags are returned by August 20th so she has time to get them ready for hanging.

For more information, visit Susan’s website, susanbryand.com.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine DOT uses lidar tech to determine salt levels

Updated: 3 hours ago
Maine DOT uses lidar tech to determine salt levels

News

State lawmaker petitions for renewal of investigation in the death of Roger Feltis

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A Knox County Grand Jury declined to indict Dorian and Briannah Ames in connection with the death of 28 year-old Roger Feltis.

News

Maine DOT using LIDAR scanner to measure salt in sheds

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
LIDAR technology is more often used by ecologists and geologists to study the Earth's surface.

News

Virtual workshop for parents and educators about dealing with ‘Zoom fatigue’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Hosted by the Community and Pediatric Services at Northern Light Acadia Hospital, the free workshop will provide a guide through the challenges of virtual learning.

Latest News

News

Officials close Falmouth beach due to fuel spill

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The quantity of fuel that was spilled remains unknown

News

Maine Medical Center chosen to participate in study to help treat opioid use disorder

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The study will compare the effectiveness between two delivery methods of a drug used for treatment.

News

Bangor City Council tackles packed agenda on Monday night

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Bangor City Council meeting started at 7:30 p.m.

News

Gov. Mills calls President Trump’s COVID-19 relief executive actions questionable, problematic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Mills said in a statement, Trump's actions raise legal and logistical questions.

News

Two people dead after crash on I-95 in Island Falls

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
We're told the SUV drove into the ditch coming to rest in the trees before catching fire.

News

Season at Bangor’s Pancoe Pool wrapping up in a couple of weeks

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The staff has not seen as many people because of their 50 person limit during each session.