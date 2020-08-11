Gratitude Flag Project growing in Downtown Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Feelings of gratitude are growing in Downtown Bangor.

We first told you about the Gratitude Flag Project back in May. Local artist and teacher Susan Bryand started the project as a way to connect with her students through the mail during remote learning.

“I think we have a lot to be upset about and scared about and worried about,” Bryand said. “To put your focus on the things that you feel good about, it helps. It makes you feel better.”

Flags spread from her front lawn, to storefronts in downtown Bangor, and soon they will hang between the poles in West Market Square.

Now Bryand is gathering more grateful people to be involved.

“This material is called cyanotype. It’s a photographic process,” she explained, “It’s typically done on paper but the chemicals can also be applied to fabric. It’s activated by the sun.”

Brittany McHatten brought home a flag kit to show how the process works. Once you gather items that represent what you’re grateful for, lay them on the flag out in the sun. Make sure you don’t expose the flag to the sun until you are ready to begin! After it lays in the sun, rinse it off to stop the process. Once the flag dries, return it to where you got it from.

Kits are available at the West Market Square Artisan Coffeehouse and the Rock and Art Shop in downtown Bangor. Susan just asks that completed flags are returned by August 20th so she has time to get them ready for hanging.

For more information, visit Susan’s website, susanbryand.com.

