Gov. Mills calls President Trump’s COVID-19 relief executive actions questionable, problematic

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -Gov. Janet Mills on Monday criticized the executive actions President Donald Trump signed over the weekend, saying they raise more questions than they answer.

The two actions getting the most attention are the $400 a week in unemployment benefits, with states paying a portion and suspension of payroll taxes. Trump also signed actions regarding student loans and evictions.

Mills said in a statement, Trump's actions raise legal and logistical questions.

"The president's actions over the weekend appear to subordinate real relief for unemployed Americans to partisan gamesmanship, making Maine families a pawn in a cruel political game," Mills said.

The governor said asking states to take on a portion of expanded unemployment benefits ignores the financial problems states are facing due to the pandemic.

Mills said her administration is reaching out to the U.S. Department of Labor for more information on the president's actions.

"Fundamentally, Maine people need real solutions, not questionable, problematic actions. Congress must step up, put aside the partisanship, and reach consensus on a comprehensive coronavirus relief package that meets the extensive challenges facing the American people," Mills said.

MAINE CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION REACTS

Independent Sen. Angus King said the president's relief plan is a severe overreach of executive power and unconstitutional.

"In the midst of one the most serious economic and health crises in a century, the president is attempting to use powers he doesn't have to push a relief plan that won't work," King said.

Democratic Reps. Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree echoed King's comments.

"The president's executive orders seriously overreach the executive's authority and are as bad or worse than previous administrations'. Even worse, he comes up short on addressing our nation's public health crisis and recession. Instead, some of these actions could actually hurt Americans in the long run, like his proposed permanent payroll tax cut, which would lead to cuts to Social Security and Medicare," Golden said.

Pingree said the president's orders are a public relations stunt and not real relief.

"His scheme to aid the unemployed will take weeks to implement and robs from disaster relief. We must extend the current $600 bonus for immediate relief. Mainers need real help, and the only way to provide it is to pass a bill. I urge Senate leaders to come back and negotiate with the House on the basis of the comprehensive Heroes Act, Pingree said.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins said she hoped the president's actions will push Democratic leaders to negotiate a stimulus bill.

“Congress must act quickly. There are constitutional limits on what the president can do to help through executive orders,” Collins said.

