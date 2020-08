WILTON, Maine (WABI) -

Fire crews were called to a building on Main Street in Wilton Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened inside the former Bass Shoe Factory building in the downtown area.

Officials say there was one person in the building at the time.

No one was injured.

HAPPENING NOW: Crews are cleaning up the scene after responding to a fire in the old Bass building in downtown Wilton - officials say there was one person in the building but they were not injured @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/MZf2Sbi2fp — Allegra Zamore (@allegrazamore) August 11, 2020

